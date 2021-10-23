TRS, BJP war of words continues

JAMMIKUNTA (Karimnagar District)

23 October 2021 23:35 IST

War of words continued in the campaign for Huzurabad by-poll on Saturday with TRS and BJP leaders accusing one another of adopting policies against public interest.

Gangula Kamalakar, who joined back canvassing for TRS nominee Gellu Srinivas Yadav, visited different wards in Huzurabad town. Indiscriminate privatisation by the BJP-led Union government is pushing the economy towards crisis, the Minister charged.

“Centre is not returning even half of the taxes taken from State. On the other hand, BJP leaders are silent as prices of diesel, petrol and LPG are going up with each passing day,” he said at an election meeting.

He asked why cannot the BJP leaders announce a single rupee fund for the development of Huzurabad instead of targetting Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao with baseless allegations.

Describing Huzurabad as fortress of TRS and predicting that its nominee would win with massive majority, the Minister said every section came forward to support TRS candidate.

Karimnagar MP and BJP State chief Bandi Sanjay said his party workers had been fighting for the cause of people decades before TRS was born.

“BJP workers have a history of facing Maoists, risking their lives. Now we are coming to fight exploitation by TRS,” he said at an election meeting in Jammikunta.

Making a blistering attack on TRS leader, Mr. Sanjay charged that TRS leaders are planning to distribute ₹20,000 for one vote in the by-poll. “Looks like their leaders are keeping ₹15,000 of that amount and passing on remaining amount to common man. Even those notes could be fake,” he said.

If the KCR government slashes the tax on petrol, each litre would be available for people for ₹61 only, the MP said. He appealed to voters to be cautious about the alleged attempts of TRS to divide them on the basis of caste, group and association.