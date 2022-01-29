TRS, BJP ruling by fear: Revanth

TPCC chief visits Mahabubabad; meets families of suicide victims

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president, A. Revanth Reddy made a fervent appeal to the teachers, employees, farmers and jobless youth not to resort to suicide but fight against the TRS and BJP governments for their rights, and assured that the Congress would be with them.

Mr. Revanth Reddy was addressing a press conference in Mahabubabad after meeting the families of a government teacher, a jobless youth and a Dalit and Girijan farmers who lost their lives due to heart attack or suicide allegedly due to the wrong policies of the TRS government.

The TPCC chief first visited the family members of Jaitram Naik, a government school teacher who died due to a heart attack following his transfer to another district as per GO 317. Jaitram was posted in his native Chinnamupparam village of Nellikudur Mandal in Mahabubabad district.

He was depressed after he was transferred to the Mulugu district due to GO 317. He said that the authorities did not stop his transfer even on medical grounds as he had suffered a paralytic attack.

Revanth Reddy said he wanted to visit the family immediately but was detained by the police in Hyderabad. He blamed both TRS and BJP Govts for the controversial GO 317 which claimed many lives of teachers and employees in the last one month. He also spoke to the District Collector requesting him to do justice with the Jaitram’s family.

Mr. Reddy said several employees and teachers died of heart attack and many, including a woman teacher, committed suicide due to GO 317 but KCR was not even responding to the request by teachers’ unions to hold talks and resolve the issue.

Revanth Reddy said BJP and TRS were equally responsible for issuing controversial GO 317 as the new zonal system was approved by the BJP government at the Centre and KCR government later issued the GO.

He said that Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy and Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay could get GO 317 cancelled by representing to the President of India as the order was passed as per the Presidential Order.

Mr. Revanth Reddy said a jobless youth Mutyala Sagar of Bayyaram committed suicide by jumping in front of a train near Khammam Railway station as he was depressed over remaining unemployed for the past three years. KCR was blamed by him for cheating jobless youth.

Now the government instead of helping his family was threatening the family members with false cases. He reminded that KCR came to power in the 2014 elections on the promise of providing one job for each family in Telangana.

The TPCC president, Mr Revanth Reddy ,said no section of the society, including youth, farmers, women, employees, teachers, farmers and labourers, were happy with the performance of TRS and BJP Govts who are ruling by fear.