‘TRS, BJP have made the contest costliest’

TPCC working president Mahesh Kumar Goud has alleged that both TRS and BJP have turned Huzurabad bypoll into the costliest election in the country’s history, pouring tonnes of money.

Speaking to reporters here, he said such a costly election would not be seen even in the future and both BJP and the TRS would have to take responsibility for it. When TRS accuses Mr. Rajender of corruption it forgets that it happened when he was a Minister and wondered how they could escape from the responsibility.

He said people should ask both parties why they should vote for them given the unfulfilled promises and rising prices.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had not fulfilled the promises he made to Dalits and other segments of society while the rising fuel prices had literally made life miserable for the common man. “Why should they get votes.”

He said Congress candidate Venkat Balmuri was young and sincere in his fight against the anti-people policies of both governments and he had been the brand Ambassador of the unemployed youth with relentless fight on behalf of them. He deserved a chance.