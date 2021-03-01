TRS, BJP govts. deny ITIR, jobs to youth: Cong.

HYDERABAD

State Congress leaders have alleged that Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao and IT and Industries Minister K.T. Rama Rao were maintaining a stoic silence on the issue of ITIR promised to the State although the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at the Centre was trying to deny the project to the State.

Speaking separately, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, AICC spokesperson D. Sravan alleged that the TRS was trying to deceive the youth in the State again ahead of the elections to two Graduates’ Constituencies in the Legislative Council by raking up the issues such as ITIR, filling vacancies and unemployment allowance.

Mr. Uttam Reddy said the TRS and BJP governments had conspired to deprive Telangana youth of job opportunities by stalling the ITIR project. He stated that the Information Technology Investment Region (ITIR) sanctioned by the previous Congress-led UPA government in 2013-14 had the potential to create over 50 lakh direct and indirect employment in Hyderabad and neighbouring districts. However, neither the TRS government pursued it with the Centre nor the BJP government had ever reviewed it to grant necessary funds.

Other projects which were promised in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, which too would have created large employment opportunities, such as Kazipet Railway Coach Factory and Bayyaram Steel Plant were also not implemented just to deny the Telangana youth of new job opportunities, he noted.

The TPCC chief said over 30 lakh youth in Telangana including over 19 lakh qualified youth who had registered themselves with the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC), are jobless. In spite of the availability of a large number of vacancies, the posts were not being filled.

On the other hand, Mr. Sravan sought to know whether the TRS had raised the issue of ITIR in Parliament even and asked whether shooting a couple of letters by Minister Mr. Rama Rao, as being claimed by him, would be sufficient to get the project realised. He also sought to know why the State Government had failed to spend ₹13,000 crore for ITIR when it could spend over ₹1 lakh crore on Kaleshwaram project.