TRS, BJP betraying State: Congress

HYDERABAD

02 March 2021 00:10 IST

Betrayal of Telangana by the ruling parties in the State and at the Centre, Telangana Rahstra Samithi (TRS) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) respectively, is going on unabated since 2014, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) chief N. Uttam Kumar Reddy alleged here on Monday.

The two parties are sabotaging the State’s economy and ruining the careers of lakhs of youth. “They have done gross injustice with Telangana ever since they came to power in 2014,” he said adding that the wrong policies of the State and Centre pushed Telangana into a debt trap while eroding lakhs of jobs and future opportunities. Both the parties are responsible for turning Telangana into a crisis State so as to extract political benefits, he observed.

Addressing a meeting of the office-bearers of all frontal organisations, departments and cells of TPCC at Gandhi Bhavan ahead of the elections to two Graduates’ Constituencies in the Legislative Council, Mr. Reddy, who is also MP from Nalgonda, said undesirable and imprudent spending of public money had pushed State into a debt trap, estimated to be about ₹3.5 lakh crore now. “On an average, the TRS government has been borrowing ₹50,000 crore every year at very high interest rate,” he said.

The money is being spent mostly on projects that could fetch commissions and kickbacks for TRS leaders, the TPCC chief alleged adding that the future generations of Telangana would be forced to repay the debt with high interest. The TRS government is misusing the resources of Telangana to benefit the family of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, he said. Similarly, the BJP government at the Centre aggravated the situation by not releasing adequate funds for Telangana, he said.

The TPCC chief asked the party leaders and workers to enlighten people about the damage being caused by TRS and BJP to Telangana. The situation could be changed only if Congress regains power, he said. The victory of Congress in the two Graduates’ Constituencies of the Legislative Council and by-election to Nagarjunasagar Assembly Constituency would force TRS and BJP to mend their approach towards the people of Telangana, he felt.