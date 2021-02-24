TRS, BJP are dustbins for Congress waste: Uttam

‘Defection of a few leaders will never impact party’

TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy has termed the ‘Operation Akarsh’ of both the TRS and BJP an effort to fill their “dustbins with trash”.

“Telangana BJP leaders are acting like scavengers searching for some disgruntled elements within the Congress. Earlier, TRS had served as a trash can for the Congress, where all non-important and irrelevant leaders got dumped. Since the TRS trash can is almost full, BJP is proving to be a fresh dustbin of Congress party,” he claimed.

Mr. Reddy was speaking while campaigning for the MLC elections for Warangal-Nalgonda-Khammam and Hyderabad-Rangareddy-Mahabubnagar Graduates constituencies. He addressed two election meetings on Wednesday in Warangal and Ghanpur.

The TPCC chief said that defection of a few leaders to TRS or BJP would never impact the Congress. “We are a cadre-based party and they never switch loyalties for money or other allurements.”

He added that Congress candidates Ramulu Naik and G. Chinna Reddy were enjoying the backing of organisational strength in all the six districts where polling will be held. He claimed that neither TRS nor BJP has much reach or strength to face the Congress candidates although both were trying to lure voters with money and other sops.

The Congress chief said that the TRS government has disappointed all sections of the society and employees, teachers, jobless youth and students were repeatedly cheated by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao with false assurances. “Teachers have completely lost their relevance in the KCR government and lakhs of students are facing difficulties due to the lack of funds and facilities. Jobless youth have no opportunities and unemployment has reached its peak,” he said.

“The BJP government at the Centre and TRS government in Telangana are equally responsible for bringing the situation to this level,” he said. “Now, these sections have realised that they never faced such situations when Congress was in power.” He also ridiculed the ongoing membership drive of the TRS stating that TRS leaders were luring people by selling insurance policies and mediclaims.

He said every political party takes care of its members but the TRS leaders were offering incentives and cash to achieve membership targets.