TRS, BJP and MIM are friends under the guise of foes: Revanth

‘Kishan Reddy ensured Rameshwar Rao’s meet with top Union Ministers’

Malkajgiri MP and TPCC working president A. Revanth Reddy has alleged that TRS, BJP and MIM are enacting a political drama while secretly helping each other to consolidate their voters using each other.

Speaking to reporters along with former Ministers, Mohd Ali Shabbir and Chinna Reddy, he said all the three parties were working with the sole intention of weakening the Congress party using communalism as their tool.

Accusing them of fake criticism against each other, he said Mr. Kishan Reddy accuses the MIM of having connections with terror organisations but despite being a Union Minister he doesn’t order for an enquiry.

Mr. Revanth Reddy also alleged that BJP's newly elected MLA Raghunandan Rao had arranged bail for Mr. Owaisi when he was arrested by the then Congress government on the charges of hate speeches. He dared BJP leaders to suspend Raghunandan Rao from the party if they were genuinely opposed to the MIM.

Similarly, BJP MP from Nizamabad D. Arvind had accused Jupally Rameshwar Rao of My Home group of indulging in illegal mining but Mr. Kishan Reddy ensured no action was initiated against the group’s irregularities, Mr. Reddy claimed. In fact, Mr. Kishan Reddy ensured that Mr. Rameshwar Rao met top Union Ministers, he claimed.

He also charged that the BJP government is shielding Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao from the CBI probe into ‘ESI and Sahara scandals’. He ridiculed the claims of BJP leaders of being defenders of Hindutva and asked as to why Mr. Kishan Reddy or Mr. Bandi Sanjay did not visit the Secretariat when the TRS government demolished the century-old Nalla Pochamma temple.

The Congress leader said the Congress party would contest the GHMC elections with the slogan 'Basti Hamara, Baldiya Hamara', and reminded that it was the Congress which brought all existing development and infrastructure in Hyderabad.

He said right from a new international airport, Outer Ring Road, PVNR Expressway, Metro Rail, flyovers to other infrastructure, everything came into existence during the Congress rule. He alleged that the TRS government could not even maintain the civic infrastructure and sabotaged the city's brand image.

Mr. Shabbir Ali said that Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao cheated Muslims on the promise of giving 12% reservation and always supported the BJP government in decisions on Triple Talaq Bill, NIA Amendment Bill, National Register of Citizenship (NRC) and Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).