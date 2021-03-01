TRS betrayed unemployed youth, says Uttam

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president and Nalgonda MP Uttam Kumar Reddy charged the TRS dispensation with betraying around 30 lakh unemployed youth in Telangana by failing to fill up an estimated little over 1.91 lakh job vacancies and give unemployment allowance as assured.
He was speaking at a meeting held here on Sunday to muster support for Ramulu Naik, the party candidate for the ensuing Legislative Council Election for the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Graduates Constituency slated for March 14. He alleged that a “single family” cornered all the benefits under the present regime depriving unemployed youth of jobs, employees of their long due pay revision and other benefits.
He accused the TRS regime of promoting private universities at the cost of the State universities and jeopardising the interests of underprivileged students. Mr Reddy launched a scathing attack on the BJP dispensation at the Centre for allegedly neglecting the historic Sri Sitaramachandra Swamy temple in Bhadrachalam.
The persons at the helm in the State had even betrayed the presiding deity of the historic temple by failing to release assured ₹ 100 crore funds for Bhadradri development, he alleged.
He said the Congress party demonstrated its commitment for social justice by fielding Mr Ramulu Naik as its candidate for the MLC election.
Teachers owing allegiance to the School Teachers’ Federation, among others attended the meeting.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath