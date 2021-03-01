TRS betrayed unemployed youth, says Uttam

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president and Nalgonda MP Uttam Kumar Reddy charged the TRS dispensation with betraying around 30 lakh unemployed youth in Telangana by failing to fill up an estimated little over 1.91 lakh job vacancies and give unemployment allowance as assured.

He was speaking at a meeting held here on Sunday to muster support for Ramulu Naik, the party candidate for the ensuing Legislative Council Election for the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Graduates Constituency slated for March 14. He alleged that a “single family” cornered all the benefits under the present regime depriving unemployed youth of jobs, employees of their long due pay revision and other benefits.

He accused the TRS regime of promoting private universities at the cost of the State universities and jeopardising the interests of underprivileged students. Mr Reddy launched a scathing attack on the BJP dispensation at the Centre for allegedly neglecting the historic Sri Sitaramachandra Swamy temple in Bhadrachalam.

The persons at the helm in the State had even betrayed the presiding deity of the historic temple by failing to release assured ₹ 100 crore funds for Bhadradri development, he alleged.

He said the Congress party demonstrated its commitment for social justice by fielding Mr Ramulu Naik as its candidate for the MLC election.

Teachers owing allegiance to the School Teachers’ Federation, among others attended the meeting.