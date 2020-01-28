TRS bags all 5 municipalities in old Khammam district

Establishing its total dominance over the urban local bodies, the ruling TRS bagged all the chairperson and vice-chairperson posts of the five municipalities in the erstwhile united Khammam district.

The ruling party swept the civic polls securing an overwhelming majority of the wards in the five municipalities that went to polls on Wednesday. The newly-elected councillors hand-picked by the party leadership won the coveted posts of the five urban local bodies unopposed in the indirect elections held on Monday.

The new municipal chairpersons unanimously elected include: M Lalitha (Madhira), K Mahesh (Sattupalli), S Jaipal (Wyra), K Sitamahalakshmi (Kothagudem) and D Venkateshwara Rao (Yellandu). Two of the total five urban local bodies saw women taking over the reins of the governing councils.

In Kothagudem, local MLA Vanama Venkateshwara Rao accompanied the newly elected TRS councillors to the municipal office in a bus. The indirect elections went off smoothly in all the five municipalities as per schedule.

TRS bags all 9 ULBs

Warangal Special Correspondent writes: In Warangal Urban district, the TRS clinched all the nine urban local bodies, getting its members elected as chairpersons and vice-chairpersons here on Monday.

In Jangaon municipality, P. Jamuna was elected chairperson while M. Ramprasad was elected vice-chairperson. In Mahabubabad, P. Rammohan Reddy was elected chairperson, while Md Fareed was elected vice-chairperson. In Narasampet municipality, G. Rajani was elected chairperson, while M. Venkat Reddy was elected vice-chairperson.

In Maripeda municipality, G. Sindhu Kumari was elected chairperson, M. Buchi Reddy - vice-chairperson.

In Bhuplapally municipality, S Venkata Rani was elected chairperson, K. Hari Babu - vice-chairperson.

In Thorrur municipality, M. Chandraiah was elected chairperson, J. Surender Reddy - vice-chairperson.

In Dornakal municipality – V. Veeranna was elected chairperson, K. Kotilingam - vice-chairperson.

In Wardhannapet municipality, A Aruna was elected chairperson, K. Yelender Reddy - vice-chairperson.

The ruling party swept the elections both in Assembly, Zilla Parishad, panchayat and now urban local bodies.