TRS assures law to protect lawyers, doctors

Culprits in lawyer couple murder would not be spared, says KTR

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) has appealed to lawyers to support the party’s candidates in the election to two Graduates’ Constituencies in the Legislative Council, weighing the overall work done by the government since 2014 for betterment of all sections.

In a meeting with lawyers in the TRS office here on Tuesday, working president of the party K.T. Rama Rao asked them not to play into the hands of parties that were trying to make political gains out of the recent murder of a lawyer couple by spreading misinformation and allegations that top TRS leaders were behind it. He assured that all culprits in the case would be brought to book and nobody would be spared.

He stated that TRS had a long association with the lawyers’ community, from day one of inception of the party in 2001, and it had supported them all through, including the movement for statehood for Telangana. Mr. Rama Rao noted that it was TRS that had created a fund of ₹100 crore for the welfare of lawyers and had taken taken several measures including ₹10 lakh insurance cover, ₹2 lakh health insurance, ₹25 crore assistance given during Covid lockdown period and ₹10,000 stipend for skill training to young lawyers.

He wondered how BJP candidate for Hyderabad-Rangareddy-Mahabubnagar Constituency N. Ramchander Rao was claiming blatantly that it was because of him ₹100 crore fund was created for the welfare of lawyers and asked him to list out the welfare measures akin to Telangana in any of the BJP-ruled States in the country.

Responding to a suggestion from lawyers attending the meeting for an aggressive protection act for safety of lawyers, the TRS working president said he, along with State Planning Board Vice-Chairman B. Vinod Kumar and others from the lawyers community, would take it to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s notice for a legislation on the protection of lawyers and doctors.

He assured that a role model act would be brought for the protection of lawyers and doctors facing attacks frequently by kin of patients and litigants. He requested the lawyers to consider the work done by the TRS government for the welfare and development of farmers with various schemes.

Leaders of lawyers community Gandra Mohan Rao, B. Vinod Kumar, Soma Bharat, Rajender Reddy, Bhaskar Reddy and others participated and spoke.