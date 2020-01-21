TRS and BJP contestants clash in Godavarikhani

With the campaigning coming to close in Ramagundam Municipal Corporation on Monday evening, contestants belonging to TRS and BJP clashed in the Godavarikhani coal belt area on Monday night.

After the electioneering, TRS candidate from 10th division Gattaiah and BJP candidate Krishna came face-to-face at the Godavarikhani Main Circle. They attacked each other and indulged in fisticuffs and sustained minor injuries and were hospitalised on Monday night. The TRS candidate alleged that the BJP candidate was carrying ₹ 2 lakh cash and distributing the money to the voters to lure them Monday night. When they obstructed it, he had sustained injuries the melee.

In the meantime, the BJP leaders assembled in front of the Godavarikhani One Town Police Station and staged a dharna demadning action against the TRS leader for thrashing the BJP leader Krishna black and blue, resulting in serious injuries.

In another incident, Imran, CPI contestant in Division 49 was attacked by unidentified persons causing the former serious injuries and forcing him to join a private hospital.