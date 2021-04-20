‘TRS and BJP colluded to target Congress’

Hyderabad

20 April 2021 21:26 IST

Secret understanding evident from their Pragathi Bhavan meeting, says Sampath Kumar

AICC Secretary and former MLA, A. Sampath Kumar has accused the TRS and BJP of colluding to politically target the Congress and their secret understanding was evident when the BJP leaders went to Pragathi Bhavan for discussions just before the Nagarjunasagar bypoll.

In a statement here, he said what Congress has been saying for the past few years came true after the TRS and BJP entered into an understanding on the Lingojiguda division bypoll. The BJP has requested the TRS not to contest here since the elected corporator from the BJP died even before taking the oath. The TRS agreed to the BJP’s request.

Mr. Sampath Kumar said the meeting between BJP and TRS at Pragathi Bhavan and that too before the Nagarjunasagar bypoll is intriguing and it clearly showed their mutual understanding. When Congress MLAs passed away the TRS did not heed to such requests from the Congress. He said BJP is now trying to cover up the issue constituting a three-member committee to find out why and how the BJP delegation met Minister K.T. Rama Rao seeking his support. The Congress leader also claimed the incident also exposed the alleged differences between the Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy and BJP president Bandi Sanjay in the party.

