TRS and BJP are friends in need: Jagga Reddy

‘Both the parties are misleading ryots’

Describing the TRS and the BJP as friends in need, the TPCC working president and Sangareddy legislator T. Jagga Reddy said both the parties have conspired to mislead farmers on the paddy procurement and playing out a drama on the streets.

What is this drama of Ministers going to New Delhi to meet the Union Ministers when Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao himself couldn’t convince the Centre during his visit, he asked at a press conference.

“Farmers are not so naive to believe the TRS and the BJP’s combined drama on creating a political issue out of nothing to relegate the core issue of paddy procurement to the background,” he said.

Mr. Jagga Reddy charged that the Chief Minister is sleeping in Pragathi Bhavan even as farmers are sleeping on the roads along with their paddy produce. This was was not what the people of Telangana people wished for. All that the farmers were demanding is procurement of paddy that was promised by the Chief Minister himself, he said.

He asked Mr. Rao what prevented him from sorting out the issue sitting with the Prime Minister rather than creating this drama. “You both supported each other in the last 7 years for your political benefit but can’t do the same for farmers,” he asked adding both the parties are deliberately trying to create an atmosphere of fear among farmers, and distrust on the whole system itself.

The Congress MLA said the Food Corporation of India (FCI) was established by Jawaharlal Nehru with a futuristic idea of ensuring that crops cultivated by the farmers are easily procured. The procurement never faced any problems till the Congress was in power in 2014. Suddenly the responsibility of the government is being propagated as a favour to farmers by the BJP and TRS and not as a service.

Mr. Reddy demanded a clear assurance from the Chief Minister that farmers would be supported in procurement of whatever they cultivate as it has been the practice during all the governments. He said once Congress comes back to power it would open procurement centres and give freedom to farmers to cultivate their choice of crop.