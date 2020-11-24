TRS aims to win all 3 Sangareddy divisions

SANGAREDDY

24 November 2020 00:08 IST

Harish Rao campaigning aggressively to sway votes in favour of party

After suffering drubbing at the hands of BJP in the Dubbak by-elections earlier this month, the TRS has been working hard to win the three divisions of GHMC’s 22nd circle in Sangareddy district limits. Bharati Nagar (111th division), Ramachandrapuram (112th division) and Patancheru (113th division) are part of 22nd circle.

Bharathi Nagar was reserved for women (general) while the other two divisions were allotted to BC (general). There are a total of 1,01,401 voters in the three divisions with 41,716 voters at Patancheru, followed by 31,737 at Bharathi Nagar and 27,948 at Ramachandrapuram. The elections will be held on December 1 and the votes will be counted on December 4.

As expected, Finance Minister T. Harish Rao was entrusted with the responsibility of the three divisions and has been organising meetings with colony residents, welfare associations and party workers almost on a daily basis. During the meetings, he has been promising to address the problems in colonies once the elections get over. The Minister also targeted the BJP as part of his campaign as there is expected that educated and employed youth might favour that party.

“BJP has only done injustice to Telangana. The Centre has not extended any assistance when we suffered due to rain and floods. The Delhi party can never address the problems of gullies. Only we can address these problems as we have a better understanding of it. The Information Technology Investment Region was sanctioned by the previous UPA government during the formation of Telangana State and now the BJP has cancelled it. Is there any need to vote for the party which is neglecting us and questioning existence of Telangana,” asked Mr Harish Rao during an election campaign.

“While one Union Minister said that the TRS government did well in controlling coronavirus, another minister says we have failed. Can we vote for the party that is changing its own stance day in and day out?” he added.

Lok Sabha member K. Prabhakar Reddy, MLAs G. Mahipal Reddy, Ch. Kranthi Kiran and M. Bhupal Reddy have been assisting the Minister in the election campaign, going house to house and seeking votes for TRS.

Residents upset

However, the TRS leaders have been facing tough questions from the people at several places over various issues being left unaddressed. “We are residing on government land by constructing houses for the past four decades or so. But the government has failed to regularise them even after our application. Why should we vote for that party,” questioned residents of a colony in Bharathi Nagar.