TRS accuses Revanth of spreading lies

Hyderabad

25 August 2021 20:48 IST

TPCC chief is a blackmailer and broker: Malla Reddy

The Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) has lashed out at TPCC president Revanth Reddy accusing him of spreading lies and misleading people at the two-day deeksha at Mudu Chintalapally.

At a press conference here on Wednesday, Labour Minister Malla Reddy, Quthbullapur MLA K. Vivekanand, MLC Shambhipur Raju and TRS general secretary M. Srinivas Reddy said that the government had spent ₹62 crore at Mudu Chintalapally. In fact, it was made a mandal headquarters by the TRS government.

Mr. Malla Reddy said that people had opposed Mr. Revanth’s visit as the village has no problems. “Can he dare to show similar development in Kodangal, a constituency earlier represented by him?” the Minister asked the Congress leader.

Advertising

Advertising

He refuted the allegations that he had cheated and termed Mr. Revanth himself as a ‘blackmailer and broker’. “He secured the top Congress post with similar tactics and is trying to tarnish the image of Malla Reddy institutions with baseless allegations. I am providing employment to thousands of people unlike him,” he said.

The Minister also challenged Mr. Revanth to resign as MP saying that he would also resign as MLA and contest again. He offered to leave politics if Mr. Revanth wins again from Malkajgiri. He also ridiculed the Congress leader for showering promises as if he had already come to power.

On the allegations of securing assignment land, he said, “Anyone can verify the documents available with the revenue department. I don’t carry my land in my pocket to hide them from the public.”