Trio held with ganja

Three persons from Suryapet who were smuggling ganja to Shirdi in Maharashtra were arrested by the Rachakonda police on Thursday.
The accused, identified as Dharavath Vamshi Nayak (24), Dharavath Raju Naik (27) and Jatavath Rathanlal (32), all from Suryapet district, were apprehended by the Special Operations Team of LB Nagar zone. They seized 51 kg of ganja, ₹ 4,500 and an SUV in which the trio were smuggling the contraband.
According to police, Vamshi Naik and his associates had been selling ganja in and around Hyderabad for the last three years, after procuring it from from the agency area of Dharakonda in Visakhapatnam district for ₹2,000 per kg. The accused arrested at Ghatkesar toll gate of Outer Ring Road were selling it for ₹7, 000 per kg.
