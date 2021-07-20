Trio arrested for cheating people offering ‘loans’

HYDERABAD

20 July 2021 23:00 IST

Fraudulently collected around ₹ 9.50 lakh from Secunderabad resident as ‘loan processing charges’

The Hyderabad Cyber Crime Police on Tuesday apprehended three persons accused of cheating a person by promising him a bank loan, and fraudulently collecting around ₹ 9.50 lakh from him as ‘loan processing charges’.

The accused are Vijay Dhawan (27), Kapil Tagore Age (28) and Abhay Verma (20). All are residents of New Delhi.

According to the police, a resident of Tarbun in Secunderabad lodged a complaint stating that the three persons had promised to arrange a loan from Bajaj Finance Ltd. The accused instructed the victim to transfer sums of money amounting to ₹ 9,44,351, claiming that these were charges for obtaining the loan.

Later, the person understood that he was cheated and lodged a complaint with the police who registered a case and began an investigation.

According to police, Dhawan, a native of Punjab, is the prime accused and mastermind. He allegedly worked for a call centre in the past where the management used to encourage tele callers to cheat the public by offering loans. He allegedly lost his job due to the pandemic, but continued with the same modus operandi on his own. He allegedly roped in the accused who called hapless victims and managed to collect sums of money in the name of loan processing charges. Among those the accused called was the victim.

Police said that they seized eight mobile phones, 24 debit and credit cards of different banks, 3 bank passbooks, 10 cheque books of different banks and ₹ 2 lakh in cash.