Trickster who duped several persons arrested

The Khammam Three Town police on Sunday arrested a trickster who allegedly duped several gullible persons by changing their debit cards at various ATM kiosks in the old undivided Khammam district.
The police identified the accused as K Narasimha Rao, wanted in connection with four cases reported in the Three Town police station limits one in Two Town police station limits here and two in Yellandu police station limits in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district.
Rao allegedly cheated B Venkat Reddy, a farmer of Perumandla Sankeesa village of Mahabubabad district by changing the latter’s debit card on the pretext of helping him withdraw money from the ATM centre at Gandhi Chowk recently here. He fraudulently withdrew ₹ 82,000 cash from the bank account of the farmer by carrying out multiple transactions using the latter’s ATM card, police said.
Acting on a complaint filed by the farmer, the Three Town police scrutinised the CCTV footage at the ATM centre and nabbed the accused based on the clues while moving in a suspicious manner at Gandhi Chowk on Sunday, police said. The police recovered ₹ 36,000 cash and a bike from his possession.
The Khammam Assistant Commissioner of Police Anjaneyulu and Three Town circle inspector of police Sridhar appreciated the police team, which apprehended the trickster by pursuing leads from the video footage of surveillance cameras at the ATM kiosk and the prime business hub of Gandhi Chowk.
