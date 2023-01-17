ADVERTISEMENT

Tributes paid to martyrs on Army Day

January 17, 2023 12:17 am | Updated 12:17 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A wreath laying ceremony was organised at the War Martyrs’ Memorial in Secunderabad to mark Army Day on Sunday. Telangana and Andhra Sub Area officiating General Office Commanding, Brigadier K.Somashankar led the ceremony.

On January 15, 1949, Gen. K.M. Cariappa (then Lt.Gen.) took over the reins of the Indian Army as commander-in-chief from Sir Francis Butcher, becoming the first Indian to hold the title. Parades and military shows were organised all across the country to mark the historical event along with tributes paid to martyrs who sacrificed their lives to protect sovereignty and peace of the nation.

Officers and soldiers attired in full ceremonial dress adoring medals depicting their various achievements in the service of the nation paid homage to the martyrs as the military band played. The sequence of events started with laying of wreath by the junior most soldier followed by various other senior officers of the station. NCC cadets from APS Bolarum, veterans and war widows attended the event at Army Parade grounds in Secunderabad, a press release said.

