Tributes paid to Kunja Bojji

Funeral of the Adivasi leader held at his native village Adavi Venkannagudem

Tributes poured in for veteran CPI (M) leader and former Bhadrachalam MLA Kunja Bojji, who died of prolonged illness in Bhadrachalam on Monday.

The funeral of the nonagenarian Adivasi leader was held at his native village Adavi Venkannagudem in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh’s East Godavari district on Tuesday. A host of senior CPI (M) leaders from both the Telugu States including the Telangana State committee secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram were among those who attended Mr Bojji's funeral, party sources said.

Meanwhile, glowing tributes were paid to Mr Bojji at a condolence meeting held at Sundarrayya Bhavan in Khammam on Tuesday.

The party district secretary Nunna Nageswara Rao said Mr Bojji steadfastly fought for the rights of tribal people, landless poor, peasantry and other marginalised sections throughout his life. ‘Manyam Sundarayya’ as Mr Bojji was affectionately called by people in the Bhadrachalam Agency, he led several mass movements to defend the rights of toiling masses and other underprivileged sections. He worked as a courier for the squads engaged in the Telangana Peasants Armed Struggle during 1948-1950 in V R Puram mandal and subsequently joined the Communist party during 1951-52, he recalled.

Kunja Bojji, the three-time MLA from Bhadrachalam, led a very simple life and remained committed to the cause of poor and marginalised sections till the end of his life. He will continue to inspire the party cadres to steadfastly defend the rights of tribals and other downtrodden sections, Mr Rao remarked.