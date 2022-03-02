Tributes paid to health staff for sacrifices during COVID battle

Healthcare workers at a function held at Gandhi Hospital on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G.

March 02, 2022 20:52 IST

First case of COVID was detected in Telangana two years ago

A programme to pay tributes to healthcare workers who made sacrifices in the battle with COVID-19 was held at the Gandhi Hospital here on Wednesday, coinciding with the two-year anniversary of the detection of first case in Telangana.

The first COVID patient was admitted at the government tertiary care hospital. Thousands of others with the infection underwent treatment at the health facility. When corporate hospitals hesitated to treat the patients, healthcare workers at Gandhi Hospital stepped forward to attend the patients. On Wednesday, doctors, nurses, patient care providers and Class-IV workers convened at a hall. The health staff spoke about the sacrifices made in attending COVID patients, how they coped with the grief of losing a family member and yet continued to work, the discomfort of being in Personal Protective Equipment for long hours during peak summer etc. Nurses, and health staff have urged authorities to address their issues. Hospital Superintendent M. Raja Rao, Director of Medical Education K. Ramesh Reddy, and others participated in the programme.

