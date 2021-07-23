Tributes paid to Col. Santosh Babu

SURYAPET

23 July 2021 00:09 IST

Staff ReporterSuryapet

The National Cadet Corps, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Directorate, paid tributes to Maha Vir Chakra awardee Col. B. Santosh Babu at a function held in his honour in the town on Thursday.

Deputy Director General of AP/TS Directorate, Air Commodore TSS Krishnan, placed a wreath at the bronze statue and saluted to pay his tributes. He later interacted with parents of Col. Santosh Babu – B. Upender and Manjula.

Speaking to press persons, Air Commodore Krishnan said the event was organised to commemorate the martyrdom of Col. Santosh Babu in the Indo-China skirmishes at Galwan Valley in June 2020. And scheduled as part of it, NCC cadets and officers of the 31 (T) Battalion from Nalgonda cleaned the statue and the premises on the elevated junction.

As a mark of respect, officers and cadets also observed a moment’s silence, and recited a poem and song.

Air Commodore Krishnan said the AP/TS Directorate is on a journey to honour gallantry award recipients from across the country and every month similar events would be organised to remember their contribution.

Superintendent of Police R. Bhaaskaran and Municipal Commissioner Ramanjula Reddy from the district administration were present the event.