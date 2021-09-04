Tribute to teacher-author

Krishna Kumari had worked on her book Kalacharithra before she passed away

As the headmistress of Sisuvidya Mandir, Hyderabad, affiliated to Bharatiya Vidyapeeth, and later as the founder principal of Oasis Day School in Hyderabad, Singaraju Krishna Kumari did not just essay her role of a teacher but played an active role in spreading awareness on the culture and traditions of our country.

Before she passed away on May 29, Krishna Kumari had worked on her book Kalacharithra (Telugu) that has now been translated and published in English as Kalacharithra - Our traditions, our festivals for the younger generation to follow and understand the meaning, essence and methods behind the observance of festivals, which are a reflection of our ancient culture, traditions, and our spirituality. Krishna Kumari explored the Hindu concept of time, months, and festivals in the book.

She had also authored books Maa Theertha Yaathralu, Part 1 and Part 2 and Kalyana Vaibhogame as well as several articles for magazines on various spiritual aspects, commentaries on Upanishads, Telugu and Sanskrit literature and inspiring personalities like Ramana Maharshi, Vemana etc.

Krishna Kumari had spent her life in pursuit of spiritual knowledge and delivering spiritual discourses on Soundarya Lahari, Sivananda Lahari, Ananda Lahari, Mukunda Maala, Shri Ramakarnaamrutam, Ramanayam, Bhagavatam, Thiruppavai, Thiruvembavai and Narayaneeyam.

She used to hold forth her expertise on subjects like Sri Lalitha “Manidweeepa Varnana”, the lives of musicians like Thyagaraja, Annamacharya, Purandara Das and Narayana Theertha. Her discourses and commentary were on Tiruppavai and the musical masterpieces of Thyagaraja. especially Pancharatna kirtanas, which she held for over 15 years were particularly popular.

Krishna Kumari was very active in conducting spiritual, literary, cultural and religious functions in Shri Prasannanjaneya Swami Mandir in Navodaya Colony, Hyderabad where she lived.