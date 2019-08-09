Tribals dish out traditional delicacies on World Adivasi Day

A culinary event organised by a group of Adivasi women in Bhadrachalam on the occasion of World Adivasi Day on Friday highlighted the traditional food habits of Adivasis and their nutrient-rich native food systems.

The unique event held on Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) office premises here saw the organisers dishing out a variety of traditional foods, including snacks made from locally-sourced vegetables, millets, tubers and roots. The visitors had a rare opportunity to savour an array of delicious tribal delicacies made by Adivasi women at the event.

The ITDA Project Officer, V.P. Gautham, visited the stalls and lauded the Adivasi women for displaying their knowledge of the indigenous food systems.

Nutritive value

Speaking on the occasion, he said the traditional tribal cuisine is known for its nutritive value.

The dishes prepared by the Adivasis from the native vegetables, tubers, roots and edible plants are free from harmful pesticide residue, he noted. He called for sustained efforts to preserve the native tribal culinary traditions for posterity.

Earlier in the day, Adivasis took out a huge rally in Bhadrachalam, the tribal heartland of Telangana, in connection with the World Adivasi Day. Tribal artistes led the rally and grabbed the attention of the passersby by performing Kommu Koya, the famous dance of Koya tribal community.

Mr. Gautham and a host of leaders from various Adivasi organisations took part in the rally.

They garlanded the statues of the tribal freedom fighters Komaram Bheem, Gantam Dora, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Mallu Dora in the temple town.

Several rallies and meetings were also organised by various Adivasi organisations here to mark the occasion in various other parts of the tribal-dominated district and also in the Khammam district.