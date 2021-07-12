Tribal woman performs mother’s funeral rites

BHADRADRI-KOTHAGUDEM

12 July 2021 23:53 IST

Volunteers of Bhadrachalam-based Bandaru Chandar Rao (BCR) Trust helped a 22-year-old tribal woman perform the last rites of her mother, who died of COVID-19 in Bhadrachalam on Monday, after the latter’s close relatives refused to conduct the funeral rites.

Sources said that the 55-year-old COVID-19 victim, a widow, hailed from Bayyaram village in Pinapaka mandal. She succumbed to coronavirus infection while undergoing treatment at the government area hospital in Bhadrachalam on Monday morning.

Her 22-year-old younger daughter sought the help of her close relatives to perform the last rites of her mother. However, they reportedly did not heed to her request fearing contracting the virus infection, sources added. Volunteers of the BCR Trust rushed to her help and shifted the body of her mother in an ambulance to the cremation ground amid heavy rain. The grieving daughter of the COVID-19 victim lit the funeral pyre and performed the last rites of her mother with the help of the BCR Trust organisers A J Ramesh, the CPI (M) State committee member, and Gaddam Swamy, the CPI (M) Bhadrachalam town committee secretary.

