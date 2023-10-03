Tribal woman found murdered at a farm in Adilabad district of Telangana

October 03, 2023 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - ADILABAD

In a suspected case of ‘superstition-driven’ killing, a tribal woman was found murdered at her farm in Tukaramnagar village in Adilabad district’s Utnoor mandal in the early hours of Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as 42-year-old Mesram Devbhai, a farmer of Tukaramnagar. Her body bore injury marks on neck, jaw and face from a sharp object, sources said.

Police suspect the possibility of superstitious beliefs to be the reason behind the murder.

The Utnoor police have registered a case against unidentified persons based on a complaint lodged by the husband of the deceased and are investigating.