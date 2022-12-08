Tribal woman dies after being stung by honey bees

December 08, 2022 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - BHADRADRI KOTHAGUDEM

A tribal woman died after she was bitten by a swarm of honey bees at Khammampadu village in Aswaraopeta mandal of Bhadradri Kothagudem district late on Wednesday night.

According to sources, Durgamma, 60, a farm worker, suffered multiple stings on her head when a swarm of bees suddenly attacked a group of farm workers returning from a nearby fruit orchard at Khammampadu late on Wednesday afternoon.

The other farm workers, accompanying Durgamma, ran helter-skelter following the incident. They later returned and shifted her to her house.

Her condition deteriorated as she suffered from severe pain and swelling. She died while being rushed to a hospital around Wednesday night.