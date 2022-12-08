  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Assembly Elections 2022 |Data | The 2022 Gujarat Election was not a tight race unlike 2017 polls

Tribal woman dies after being stung by honey bees

December 08, 2022 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - BHADRADRI KOTHAGUDEM

The Hindu Bureau

A tribal woman died after she was bitten by a swarm of honey bees at Khammampadu village in Aswaraopeta mandal of Bhadradri Kothagudem district late on Wednesday night.

According to sources, Durgamma, 60, a farm worker, suffered multiple stings on her head when a swarm of bees suddenly attacked a group of farm workers returning from a nearby fruit orchard at Khammampadu late on Wednesday afternoon.

The other farm workers, accompanying Durgamma, ran helter-skelter following the incident. They later returned and shifted her to her house.

Her condition deteriorated as she suffered from severe pain and swelling. She died while being rushed to a hospital around Wednesday night.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.