Tribal welfare junior colleges entrance results released

Hyderabad

04 July 2020 22:30 IST

Results of Telangana Tribal Welfare Residential Junior Colleges common entrance test for admission to first year intermediate (arts and science) and vocational courses in Telangana Tribal Welfare Residential Junior Colleges were released on Saturday and are available on www.tgtwgurukulam. telangana.gov.in.

As many as 10,052 candidates appeared for the exam as against 7,040 available seats in 73 junior colleges. Provisionally selected candidates will be intimated through SMS on their registered mobile number. Date of joining will also be intimated through SMS at a later date. Provisionally selected students have to download their selection copy and keep all relevant documents including hall ticket, caste certificate, TC, income certificate, and passport size photographs, ready to complete the admission formalities.

