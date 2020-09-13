Tribal students shine bright in JEE

These students proved that extreme poverty and rural background are not an impediment to making a mark in the country’s toughest entrance exam.

HYDERABAD

13 September 2020 23:14 IST

Score high percentiles on a par with corporate colleges

As many as 432 social and 274 students of social and tribal welfare residential educational institutions have qualified in IIT- JEE Mains 2020 and scored high percentiles on a par with corporate colleges.

Sravan Kumar of social welfare IIT Gowlidoddi scored 99.51 percentiles and a tribal boy Katroth Anil from Tribal Welfare IIT Study Centre, Rajendra Nagar, scored 94.05 percentile while Naini Mamatha, a girl belonging to particularly vulnerable primitive group (PVTG) from tribal welfare Hayathnagar junior college scored 89.11 percentile.

They are the first generation sons and daughters of daily wage earners, agricultural labourers, vegetable vendors, roadside tea sellers, security guards, and auto drivers. These students proved that extreme poverty and rural background are not an impediment to making a mark in the country’s toughest entrance exam if right opportunities and guidance are provided.

TSWREI and TTWREI Societies Secretary R.S. Praveen Kumar congratulated students for their outstanding performance. He said that the entire credit goes to committed teachers for their hard work in helping needy students from remote villages and tribal hamlets to secure admission in top-notch IITs and NITs in large numbers every year.

“This transformation was made possible with generous funds and vision of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao for approving free long-term intensive residential IIT coaching to poor SC/ST students who can’t afford coaching classes in corporate institutions,” he said.

Under the flagship KG-PG Mission, Minister for Social Welfare Koppula Eeshwar and Minister for Tribal Welfare Sathyavathi Rathod too have given priority to the education of marginalised children.

He also pointed out that students of social and tribal welfare residential educational institutions have launched a silent academic revolution in Telangana by starting Village Learning Circles (VLCs) in times of corona pandemic, where brilliant students with teaching skills have been conducting classes to their peers and fellow schoolmates in their localities to beat digital deprivation.

“Our students rose to the occasion and converted churches, temples, kitchens, verandas, school buildings, panchayat offices, open agricultural fields and building rooftops into classrooms and kept the light of education constantly shining in every poor home during these extraordinarily difficult times of COVID-19,” he explained.