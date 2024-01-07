Tribal museum at Medaram in Telangana to get a facelift

January 07, 2024 06:00 am | Updated 06:00 am IST - MULUGU

Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development D. Anasuya Seethakka on Saturday asked officials to renovate the tribal museum and repair the Haritha hotel in Medaram of Mulugu district on a war-footing.

The Minister reviewed the progress of various works at Medaram, where the historic biennial Sammakka Saralamma jatara is slated to be held from February 21 to 24. She visited the Haritha hotel, a portion of which was reportedly damaged in the heavy rains last year.

She asked the officials to ensure repairs to the damaged portion of the hotel well ahead of the jatara. She also reviewed the road repair/development works with officials. Collector Ila Tripathi, Superintendent of Police P. Shabarish and others were present.