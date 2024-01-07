GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tribal museum at Medaram in Telangana to get a facelift

January 07, 2024 06:00 am | Updated 06:00 am IST - MULUGU

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development D. Anasuya Seethakka on Saturday asked officials to renovate the tribal museum and repair the Haritha hotel in Medaram of Mulugu district on a war-footing.

The Minister reviewed the progress of various works at Medaram, where the historic biennial Sammakka Saralamma jatara is slated to be held from February 21 to 24. She visited the Haritha hotel, a portion of which was reportedly damaged in the heavy rains last year.

She asked the officials to ensure repairs to the damaged portion of the hotel well ahead of the jatara. She also reviewed the road repair/development works with officials. Collector Ila Tripathi, Superintendent of Police P. Shabarish and others were present.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.