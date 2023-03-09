ADVERTISEMENT

Tribal man ties the knot with two women at the same time

March 09, 2023 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - BHADRADRI KOTHAGUDEM

The Hindu Bureau

A tribal man from Yerrabodu, a remote hamlet in Charla mandal of Bhadradri Kothagudem district, reportedly married two tribal women at the same time in the interior village late on Wednesday night.

According to sources, he had been in a “live-in relationship” with both the women, hailing from Dosillapalli and Kurnapalli tribal hamlets in the same mandal, for the last three years.

He reportedly tied the knot with both his partners with whom he already has two children.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

As the wedding invitation went viral on social media on Tuesday, the marriage was performed in a hurried manner under the aegis of a section of villagers late in the night, hours ahead of the scheduled time of wedding, sources said.

Some pictures of the groom sitting along with two brides at a makeshift mandapam surfaced on social media on Thursday.

Police sources feigned ignorance about any such “bigamous marriage” in Charla mandal.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US