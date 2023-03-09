Tribal man ties the knot with two women at the same time

March 09, 2023 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - BHADRADRI KOTHAGUDEM

A tribal man from Yerrabodu, a remote hamlet in Charla mandal of Bhadradri Kothagudem district, reportedly married two tribal women at the same time in the interior village late on Wednesday night.

According to sources, he had been in a “live-in relationship” with both the women, hailing from Dosillapalli and Kurnapalli tribal hamlets in the same mandal, for the last three years.

He reportedly tied the knot with both his partners with whom he already has two children.

As the wedding invitation went viral on social media on Tuesday, the marriage was performed in a hurried manner under the aegis of a section of villagers late in the night, hours ahead of the scheduled time of wedding, sources said.

Some pictures of the groom sitting along with two brides at a makeshift mandapam surfaced on social media on Thursday.

Police sources feigned ignorance about any such “bigamous marriage” in Charla mandal.