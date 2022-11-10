Tribal man hacked to death by suspected Maoists in Mulugu district

ADVERTISEMENT

A 45-year-old tribal man was hacked to death allegedly by Maoists at Kondapuram, a remote village in Venkatapuram mandal of Telangana’s tribal majority Mulugu district, on Wednesday night.

The deceased was identified as Sabbuka Gopal, a resident of a tribal hamlet inhabited by migrant Gutti Koya Adivasis near Kondapuram, sources said.

According to sources, a group of five Maoist cadre swooped on the house of Gopal and took him away to the outskirts of the village before hacking him to death with sharp-edged weapons late in the night.

They left behind a letter in the name of the outlawed CPI (Maoist) Venkatapuram-Wazeedu Area Committee beside the body of Gopal accusing him of being a “police informer.”

In similar incidents in the past, a local TRS functionary identified as Bheemeshwara Rao of Bodhapuram village and a former sarpanch, identified as Korasa Ramesh of the remote K Kondapuram village of Venkatapuram mandal, were killed allegedly by Maoists on suspicion of being “police informers” along the volatile Telangana-Chhattisgarh border in October 2020 and December 2021 respectively.