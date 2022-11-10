Tribal man hacked to death by suspected Maoists in Mulugu district

The Hindu Bureau MULUGU
November 10, 2022 20:54 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

A 45-year-old tribal man was hacked to death allegedly by Maoists at Kondapuram, a remote village in Venkatapuram mandal of Telangana’s tribal majority Mulugu district, on Wednesday night.

The deceased was identified as Sabbuka Gopal, a resident of a tribal hamlet inhabited by migrant Gutti Koya Adivasis near Kondapuram, sources said.

According to sources, a group of five Maoist cadre swooped on the house of Gopal and took him away to the outskirts of the village before hacking him to death with sharp-edged weapons late in the night.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

They left behind a letter in the name of the outlawed CPI (Maoist) Venkatapuram-Wazeedu Area Committee beside the body of Gopal accusing him of being a “police informer.”

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

In similar incidents in the past, a local TRS functionary identified as Bheemeshwara Rao of Bodhapuram village and a former sarpanch, identified as Korasa Ramesh of the remote K Kondapuram village of Venkatapuram mandal, were killed allegedly by Maoists on suspicion of being “police informers” along the volatile Telangana-Chhattisgarh border in October 2020 and December 2021 respectively. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app