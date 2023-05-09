ADVERTISEMENT

Tribal majority district tops in Intermediate second year results in the State

May 09, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - MULUGU

The Hindu Bureau

The predominantly tribal populated Mulugu district emerged topper in the State in the Intermediate second year results with a pass percentage of 85.

Out of the total 1632 students who appeared for the Intermediate second year exams, as many as 1397 students passed the exam in Mulugu district.

Mulugu district stood fourth in the State in the Intermediate first year results, registering a pass percentage of 72.

Sources said several State-run residential educational institutions recorded impressive pass percentage in the IPE-2023, the results of which were declared on Tuesday.

Mulugu Collector S Krishna Aditya appreciated the students and the District Intermediate Education Officer and other officials for enabling the district to secure top position in the Intermediate second year results.

