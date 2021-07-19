Tribal girl’s singing video goes viral

KHAMMAM

19 July 2021 20:02 IST

The class IX student of Palavancha Ekalavya school has received offers from music shows

A class IX student of the Palvancha-based Ekalavya model residential school has shot to fame after a video of her rendering a song highlighting the glory of Telugu literary heritage went viral on social media.

The video clip of 14-year-old Maloth Karthika, who hails from a poor tribal family of Bhagya Nagar Tanda in Karepalli mandal, attained overnight popularity for her innate singing talent.

It all happened after the music teacher of the Ekalavya school spotted her talent and posted a video of her singing the song, sources said. The ease with which she sang, without any formal instruction in classical music, earned her wide appreciation from music aficionados with offers to sing on music shows, sources added.

Karthika also received accolades from the authorities of the Telangana Tribal Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TTWREIS). “I never thought I would get so much popularity for my singing,” says Karthika, whose father is a tailor and mother a farm labourer.

“TTWREIS secretary R.S. Praveen Kumar, Ekalavya school music teacher Mr Ramesh, and Veerababu of Palvancha, among others encouraged me and nurtured my flair for singing,” said the budding singer.