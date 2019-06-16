Tribal girl of residential school dies of fever

Barely three days after commencement of the new academic year, a class VIII tribal girl student of the Bonakal-based Social Welfare Residential School died of ill health on Saturday, due to alleged delay in medical treatment.

The tragic death of the girl identified as Gaguloth Neha, a native of Padamatithanda in Tirumalayapalem mandal, triggered widespread protests by her relatives and activists of various student unions, who attributed the incident to alleged negligence on the part of residential school staff in ensuring prompt medical treatment to the ailing girl.

Sources said that Neha, who joined the residential school on June 13 after summer vacation, reportedly developed vomiting and giddiness on Friday. Her health condition worsened on Saturday morning following which the staff of the residential school rushed her to the local Primary Health Centre in Bonakal and a little later to a private hospital in Vatsavai, a town in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh’s Krishna district.

However, the doctors at the private hospital reportedly advised them to take the girl to a multi-specialty hospital. The staff subsequently brought her to the district headquarters hospital in Khammam where the doctors declared her brought dead, sources added.

The relatives of the deceased and activists of SFI and other unions staged a demonstration near the hospital demanding stern action against the residential school warden.

Ravi, the distraught father of the deceased, alleged that he was not promptly informed about the health condition of his daughter who fell sick on Friday. “I got a phone call from a staff member of the school on Saturday morning saying my daughter is sick and I should rush to the hospital in Khammam urgently,” he said, adding that by the time he reached the hospital he found his daughter dead and lying in the mortuary.

Meanwhile, in a statement the Balala Hakkula Sangham honorary president Achyuta Rao said the ailing girl student died due to delay in admitting her to the hospital in time.

The errant staff concerned of the Bonakal residential school be booked under Section 304 of the IPC and an ex gratia of ₹ 25 lakh be paid to the family of the deceased, he said.