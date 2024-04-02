ADVERTISEMENT

Tribal farmer dies of snake bite in Khammam district

April 02, 2024 10:09 pm | Updated 10:09 pm IST - KHAMMAM

The Hindu Bureau

A 24-year-old farmer died of suspected snake bite at Parthasaradhipuram village in Penuballi mandal of Khammam district on Monday night.

The deceased was identified as Kunja Shiva, a tribal farmer of Parthasaradhipuram. Sources said that Shiva had gone to his paddy field to switch off the agriculture pumpset on Monday evening, when he was reportedly bitten by a venomous snake. His body was found lying in the fields near the village on Tuesday morning.

The deceased youth was unmarried and hailed from a poor Adivasi family.

