GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tribal farmer dies of snake bite in Khammam district

April 02, 2024 10:09 pm | Updated 10:09 pm IST - KHAMMAM

The Hindu Bureau

A 24-year-old farmer died of suspected snake bite at Parthasaradhipuram village in Penuballi mandal of Khammam district on Monday night.

The deceased was identified as Kunja Shiva, a tribal farmer of Parthasaradhipuram. Sources said that Shiva had gone to his paddy field to switch off the agriculture pumpset on Monday evening, when he was reportedly bitten by a venomous snake. His body was found lying in the fields near the village on Tuesday morning.

The deceased youth was unmarried and hailed from a poor Adivasi family.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.