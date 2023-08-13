HamberMenu
Tribal couple records selfie video, attempts suicide alleging land grabbing

August 13, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - JANGAON

The Hindu Bureau

Perturbed over the alleged encroachment of their land by some locals, a tribal couple allegedly attempted suicide by consuming pesticide after recording a selfie video at Suryabanda Tanda in Narmetta mandal of Jangaon district on Sunday.

In the selfie video, the couple identified as Bukya Guru and Sunitha broke down while alleging that a former ZPTC member B. Jayaram and a few others were trying to grab their little over one acre land in the village.

They further accused Jayaram and his accomplices of barging into their land and erecting a fence in a bid to encroach it on Saturday.

The couple allegedly consumed pesticide soon after recording the selfie video. Noticing a pesticide bottle in Guru’s hands, some locals immediately rushed the couple to the Government Area Hospital in Jangaon and alerted the local police. The condition of the duo was stated to be stable.

The Narmetta police registered a case and are investigating. Sources said that Guru earlier made representations to the officials concerned to safeguard the land from alleged encroachment bid. Subsequently, a survey has been ordered to verify the land records, sources added.

(Roshni - Suicide Prevention Helpline numbers: 8142020033/44.)

