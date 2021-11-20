Tri-service officers interact at CAW

Air Vice Marshal KSK Suresh, Commandant, CAW with the participants of 36th Senior Officers’ Study Period at College of Air Warfare, Secunderabad.

20 November 2021 00:43 IST

About 22 officers of the rank of Air Commodore and equivalent from the three services attended a 10-day 36th Senior Officers’ Study Period (SOSP) organised by the College of Air Warfare (CAW), Secunderabad.

The strategic-level interactive programme was to provide the course participants a forum to broaden their outlook and perceptions on significant dimensions of national security and current developments at the regional and global level.

Speakers of repute, including Lieutenant General Devendra Pratap Pandey, Air Marshal TD Joseph (Retd), Air Vice Marshal R Isser (Retd), Air Commodore K Prem Kumar, Mr R Chandrashekhar, senior journalist Nitin Gokhale, Programme Director, Ballistic Missile Development (BMD) System, DRDO., U Rajababu, Amb Talmeez Ahmad IFS (Retd), Senior Fellow CAPS Dr Manpreet Sethi, and Amit Cowshish addressed the participants.

Diverse topics including application of air power in sub-conventional ops, aerospace power, media relations, unrest dynamics in J&K, India’s BMD programme, space: the critical domain and significance of QUAD, etc were discussed.

CAW Commandant Air Vice Marshal KSK Suresh delivered the opening and closing addresses, where he said the programme would serve as a useful forum for all participants for scholarly interaction and to gain a fresh insight into contemporary issues of geo-political and military significance, a press release said.