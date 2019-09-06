TREI recruitment board sets a scorching pace

Telangana Residential Educational Institutions Recruitment Board (TREI-RB) constituted by the government to expedite recruitment of teaching and non-teaching staff has filled 3,463 out of the 3,678 posts notified since June 2018, setting a new record of sorts.

TREI-RB, which was set up in April last year, has taken up recruitment and completed the process of taking in graduate teachers for various subjects, post-graduate teachers, junior lecturers and degree college lecturers, said executive officer Naveen Nicholas.

The annual report of the TREI-RB was released here on Friday by Papi Reddy, chairman, Higher Education Council, in the presence of Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society secretary and RB chairman R.S. Praveen Kumar, Higher Education Council vice-chairman Prof. Limbadri, Mallaiah Bhattu, secretary, BC Welfare Residential Society and Satyanarayana Reddy, secretary of Telangana General Residential Educational Society.

Mr. Nicholas informed that several innovative measures were taken during the recruitment process, such as capturing biometric attendance of all applicants during written exam and certificate verification to avoid impersonation.

Results for most exams were declared in record time with those of degree lecturers declared within a week of completion of written exam. Marks of demonstration/ interview were released within 24 hours of completion of demonstration for junior lecturer and degree lecturer posts.

An user friendly online grievance redressal module has been designed and information provided to all applicants within specified time.

A modern strong room was established in TREIRB to store all the important exam related confidential material with CCTV surveillance on the entire campus.

Dr. Praveen Kumar informed that scanned OMR sheets of candidates have been kept in their login after the exam to bring in transparency. Question papers of all codes were displayed in the portal and objections were called from candidates before finalising the key.

A round-the-clock help desk has been established to guide and help applicants while the IT and Legal cell as well as subject expert committees have been constituted to speed up the recruitments.

Incidentally, TREIB is the first organisation with modified common service rules for all posts, he added.