Trees uprooted due to gales in Khammam

High velocity winds swept through several parts of the district including Chintakani, Sattupalli and various other mandals uprooting many trees and disrupting power supply on Sunday evening.
Several villages in Khammam and Sattupalli divisions witnessed drizzle accompanied by strong gales late in the afternoon. Paddy lying in the open fields got soaked due to the sudden spell of unseasonal rain in some villages in Chintakani mandal, sources said.
A video showing an empty private bus parked on the roadside moving backwards apparently under the impact of the squally winds and coming to a halt after hitting a tree went viral on various WhatsApp groups in Sattupalli.
The video was extensively shared on social media. However, the exact place where the incident occurred could not be ascertained immediately.
