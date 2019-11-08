Trees fall prey to Smart City work

It’s been six years and trees in the town have been facing axe as the district administration has prioritised development over environment.

Earlier, the Roads and Buildings Department had cut down old trees on the either side of 14.5-km stretch of the R&B roads in the name of its beautification, following an announcement made by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao during his maiden visit to the town in August 2014.

Despite cutting down several trees, the R&B Department neither completely beautified the roads nor took up plantation to compensate for the lost of green cover. However, the officials claim that the beautification work has been in progress since five years.

Now, the authorities are uprooting trees on the internal roads in the name of Smart City development work. Several trees planted over 20 years ago are bring removed as part of the beautification of the Collectorate road. The stretch from Prathima multiplex to Mamatha theatre has turned into a desert. Even the Collectorate complex lost several big trees for the installation of two new gates. “We never thought a town would be defaced this way to convert it into a smart city. It’s surprising that many trees that can be translocated were cut down mercilessly,” said N. Srinivas, a consumer activist. He said he would approach the Green Tribunal and lodge a complaint against the district authorities concerned for the destruction of the town. It’s ironic that the State government has been encouraging people from all walks of life to plant saplings and increase green cover under Haritha Haaram, but the government officials continue showing utter disregard to environment that has been leading to extreme weather conditions across the country, said P. Nagamohan, a retired headmaster.

When contacted, the municipal authorities said they were unaware of the trees being cut down on the Collectorate road and added that they would soon take up plantation once the footpath work was completed.