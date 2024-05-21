Tree crash kills man on way to hospital at Bolarum  

A visit to the Bolarum Cantonment Hospital for a routine checkup ended in a tragedy for a couple when a tree with a wide girth crashed on them.

Ravinder, 55, a private employee died while his wife Sarla Devi, 50, a government teacher sustained injuries after the tree fell on them right outside the hospital at around 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

“The couple, from Thumkunta in Bollarum, had arrived for treatment at the Cantonment Hospital when a tree fell on them,” Bollarum police inspector Srinivas Chappidi said. The tree got uprooted and fell due to rain over the past few days.

The couple was rushed to the Gandhi Hospital where doctors declared Ravinder dead on arrival, while Sarla Devi sustained fractures on her legs and external head injuries, the inspector said. “The woman is now out of danger while Ravinder’s body has been sent for postmortem,” he said.

The Bolarum police will be booking a case under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). “So far, we have not identified anyone for questioning on the matter since the accident was natural. However, requisite steps will be taken if needed during the course of investigation,” the official said.