TREDA Property Show from Oct.1

Telangana Real Estate Developers Association (TREDA) announced the 11th edition of Property Show, from Oct 1 to 3 at HITEX Exhibition Centre with over 100 stakeholders including builders, material suppliers, and financial institutions, showcasing their latest offerings.

TREDA President R Chalapathi Rao and fellow office bearers - secretary general Sunil Chandra Reddy, executive vice president M. Vijaysai and treasurer K. Sridhar Reddy, told a press conference that while COVID had impacted the industry since the beginning of 2020 and the lockdowns imposed during the first and second waves, the immunisation process had been helping a great deal in bouncing back to normal.

“Hyderabad is doing remarkably well in recent times and as we head towards the festive season, this is the right time for every prospective buyer to consider, plan and invest in a property of their choice, that could not just benefit them in short-term but in long-term as well,” he said.

Mr. Rao said the twin cities continued to score high in the corporate world and had become the most preferred destination for multinational companies to set up operations. The industry-friendly reforms and innovative policies undertaken by the Telangana Government had also led to significant developments putting the real estate sector on a progressive track, he claimed.

While real estate companies would display their range of properties like apartments, villas, plots and farm lands suited to various classes of customers, financial institutions like State Bank of India, HDFC Ltd, ICICI Bank Ltd, IIFL Home Finance Ltd, and Canara Bank would offer their home loan products along with suppliers displaying their latest products and services. Entry is free for the show to be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on all three days.