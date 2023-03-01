Treat in store for book-lovers, weeklong book fair to begin on March 2

March 01, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - KARIMNAGAR

The stage is set for the weeklong “Karimnagar Book Fair-2023” scheduled to start at Jyotirao Phule park (Circus Ground) in Karimnagar on Thursday.

The book fair is being jointly organised by the Telangana Sahitya Akademi and the Telangana Book Trust.

It will feature a large number of stalls of various publishers and book sellers.

An array of programmes centered on the themes of women empowerment, gender equality, women entrepreneurship, awareness on PC-PNDT ACT, laws protecting women and girl children would be held during the weeklong fair to mark International Women’s Day celebrations.

A signature campaign on the topic “Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao” will be organised soon after the inaugural ceremony slated to be held at 10 am here on Thursday.

A slew of literary and cultural programmes including book talks, literary conventions and reviews have been lined up for the weeklong book fair.

Collector R V Karnan on Wednesday reviewed the arrangements for the book fair at Jyotirao Phule park here.