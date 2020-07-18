‘Treasure trove’: Why is govt. replying through unconnected people, asks Revanth

Hyderabad

‘It should allow parties, media to visit the demolition site for recording’

Congress MP and TPCC working president A. Revanth Reddy has reiterated his allegations on the treasure trove under the ‘G’ block of the Secretariat and asked why is the government responding through unconnected people like Nizam’s family or the party’s student wing.

“I am only reiterating what the media has written a few years ago and the permission sought by the Archaeology department and the National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) for excavation of G block to check the assumed cave connecting it to the Mint Compound, Vidyaranya School and Home Science college,” he said at a press conference here on Saturday.

Mr. Reddy said that the doubts increase when Nizam’s relatives and some unconnected people come into the picture arguing in favour of the government and not the government departments. He wanted to know why the Archaeology department was not responding or the officials and Ministers connected with the department. “This further raises doubts over what I have been saying,” he said.

Mr. Reddy also wanted to know why the government was so secretive about the demolition when it should be done openly and recorded for posterity. “Now that the High Court and Supreme Court have given clearance for the new Secretariat, the government should allow the political parties and the media to visit the demolition site for recording,” he demanded.

The MP said he would approach Central government agencies as well for an inspection of the demolition of a building considered a heritage structure till it was removed from the list in 2017. “The haste with which it was removed from the heritage list and the Chief Minister’s failed promise of including the Opposition leader in the Committee to identify the heritage structures for protection also leads to suspicion when connected with the secrecy with which the buildings are demolished,” he said.