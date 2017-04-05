Travelling expo on Patel underway at Salar Jung Museum

Augmented reality, touchscreen maps, realistic sculpture, documentaries, listicles and information titbits — these are all part of the travelling exhibition on Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel that was inaugurated on Tuesday at the Salar Jung Museum premises.

The exhibition brings alive the drama and vicissitudes of life of Sardar Patel, as he was known, from humble beginnings in a small hamlet of Bombay Presidency to the freedom fighter, and then the tough administrator who unified the country with his foresight and diplomacy.

Exuded power

“Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, who came from a poor family, is one of the biggest leaders of our country who unified it. He could sense the nishabda viplavam (silent rebellion) in the Nizam’s territory and used it to good effect. Even the Nizam came to greet him at the Begumpet airport, such was his power,” said Union Minister of State for Labour and Employment Bandaru Dattatreya, after inaugurating the travelling exhibition.

The exhibition will be on till the end of April.