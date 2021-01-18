Traveller body’s plea for MMTS Phase Two

Chief Minister urged to release State government share for the project

The Suburban Train Travellers’ Association has appealed to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to ensure that the State government provides its share of funds for completion of second phase of Multi-Modal Transport System (MMTS).

In a press release, general secretary Noor said the MMTS trains facilitate cheaper and environment-friendly public transport for the poor and middle-class travelling from one corner of the city to another. He pointed out that electrification of Secunderabad-Malkakgiri and Medchal-Bolarum sections were completed after many years of highlighting the same, but suburban trains are not being run because the Railways claims to have spent more than its share of funds for the project and has no money to buy additional trains.

He also welcomed the communication of Union Minister and Secunderabad MP G. Kishan Reddy to the Chief Minister to expedite disbursal of funds for the project. Mr. Noor appealed to the Minister to ensure that the halt of Ajanta Express at Malkajgiri station is resumed. He expressed thanks to the railway authorities for introducing a daily train from Kacheguda to Visakhapatnam (08561) with Malkajgiri halt.