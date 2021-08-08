Travel portal told to compensate flyer

Consumer forum directs Make My Trip to pay ₹15,000, refund ₹24,000

A consumer commission directed online travel portal Make My Trip to pay ₹15,000 as compensation for deficiency in service.

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission – II Hyderabad was dealing with a complaint filed by Harish Bheemarthi, a resident of Alwal. The opposite parties were MakeMyTrip (India) Pvt. Ltd., Gurugram, and their office at Banjara Hills.

The complainant stated that he booked four international flight tickets under the “Best Price Guarantee” offered by the opposite parties. As per the offer, if a customer finds a lesser priced ticket from an Indian online travel agency, the company would refund a much higher amount within 24 hours.

The complainant stated that soon after booking tickets, he checked airfare on other portals and found them to be cheaper by ₹6,000 per ticket. He then contacted the opposite parties, and sent across the evidence, but the company refused to entertain his claim on certain grounds.

Denying all allegations, the opposite parties stated that the offer is subject to certain terms and conditions. A customer is not eligible for this offer if deal codes, vouchers, corporate discounts are availed, and the claim was rejected on this account. They also stated that the itinerary did not tally.

The commission noted that the opposite parties had not filed any proof to show that the itinerary was not the same, but the complainant had done so. This would make the complainant eligible for the offer.

As a result, the commission directed the opposite parties to pay ₹15,000 compensation, and refund ₹24,000, the difference in airfare of all four tickets. Costs of ₹5,000 were also imposed.